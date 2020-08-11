Left Menu
TMC govt has failed to tackle COVID-19 crisis: Dilip Ghosh

Speaking at Siliguri in north Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC government instead of tackling the COVID-19 crisis is only asking for money from the Centre during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's periodic video conferences with chief minister on the coronavirus situation in the country. He said the state government's decision to take recourse to "erratic" lockdowns have not resulted in improving the situation but rather "aggravated" it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal BJP unit on Tuesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis as the number of coronavirus cases in the state is rising. Speaking at Siliguri in north Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC government instead of tackling the COVID-19 crisis is only asking for money from the Centre during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's periodic video conferences with chief minister on the coronavirus situation in the country.

He said the state government's decision to take recourse to "erratic" lockdowns have not resulted in improving the situation but rather "aggravated" it. Ghosh said lockdowns should be imposed without taking into consideration issues like religion or time but keeping in mind the interest of the people.

The state BJP president accused the Trinamool government of unleashing a reign of terror in the state and "looting" money sent by the Centre on various counts like rural development and alleviation of poverty. He also alleged that under the instructions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee police has lodged false cases against thousands of BJP party workers and many saffron party cadres have been forced to leave their homes.

Reacting to Ghosh's comment, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee should he should first look into the COVID-19 situation in BJP-ruled states. "Dilip Ghosh before making such comments should look into the situation in BJP ruled states. Our country is number 3 in terms of COVID-19 cases. He should first answer these questions before making such comments."

