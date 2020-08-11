Left Menu
Development News Edition

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, is already under investigation over privacy concerns by U.S., European Union and Dutch authorities. "The CNIL began investigations into the tiktok.com website and the TikTok application in May 2020.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:11 IST
French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, is already under investigation over privacy concerns by U.S., European Union and Dutch authorities.

"The CNIL began investigations into the tiktok.com website and the TikTok application in May 2020. The CNIL had indeed received a complaint at that date," a spokesman for the authority said in written comments sent to Reuters on the case. "To date, the CNIL continues its investigations and participates in ongoing European work."

Asked about the CNIL probe, TikTok said: "Protecting TikTok users' privacy and safety is our top priority. We are aware of the investigation by the CNIL and are fully cooperating with them." The investigations concern the level of information provided to TikTok's users and how they can exercise their rights, the flow of data going out of the European Union and measures taken to protect minors, the CNIL spokesman said.

The complaint in May was closed after it appeared the complainant, who was asking for a removal of a video from the app, didn't first ask TikTok to do so as required by EU rules, the spokesman said. The CNIL is part of a recently established EU task-force on TikTok. It is notably reviewing TikTok's arrival in the region and its wish for Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) as its chief oversight national regulator, the CNIL spokesman said.

The composition of the task-force hasn't been made public. In the United States, officials have said that TikTok poses a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok and has given ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...

Rohingya man held on charges of securing voter,Aadhaar card impersonating as Indian

Hyderabad, Aug 11 PTI A 37-year-oldRohingyaman from Myanmarwas arrested here after he allegedly impersonated as an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cardsbesides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. Themanmigrated to India in 2008...

Mizoram BJP seeks governor's intervention to defer rural and local body polls

A delegation of Mizoram BJP unit led by its president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday called on state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking his intervention to defer the upcoming village council and local council polls slated for August 27. Vanlal...

Kosovo club virus cases postpone Champions League qualifier

UEFA postponed a Champions League qualifying game hours before kickoff on Tuesday because a team from Kosovo was put into quarantine by Swiss authorities after a second player tested positive for COVID-19. Kosovo title winner KF Drita risks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020