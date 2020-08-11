There should not be political vendetta against workers who raise concerns in party: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that there should not be "political vendetta" against workers who present their concerns and thoughts to the party. Pilot, who returned to Jaipur after almost a month following AICC deciding to form a committee to look into his grievances and of MLAs loyal to him, also made an apparent reference to remarks against him by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said he had "swallowed insults (khoon ke ghunt piya)".

The former Deputy Chief Minister told the media here that it is his responsibility to "ensure participation of those who had worked hard and struggled for the party". Apparently referring to Gehlot, he said that the government cannot run by one man only.

Pilot and MLAs loyal to him had been camping outside Rajasthan following differences with Gehlot. "On the very first day, we said we want to put forth our views in the party. We never spoke or did anything against the party or party leadership. In fact, several people spread rumours and raised many questions but we remained on the stand that we took 30 days ago," he said.

Pilot also talked about his meetings with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said they listened to their issues concerning development and equal participation of party workers. "We also had a meeting with Venugopalji, Ahmed Patel and Priyanka Gandhi last evening in Delhi where we all presented our views," Pilot said and added a three-member committee will look into various issues.

"In the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi said we are a family," he said. Pilot said he conveyed that there should "be no political vendetta against the party workers who present their concerns and thoughts to the party."

Pilot also referred to notice sent to him by state's SOG. "A few weeks ago, I received a notice regarding sedation by SOG (Special Operation Group). We felt, the allegations of us being anti-national were not justified," he said.

In a veiled attack on Gehlot, Pilot also referred to allegations and remarks made against him. "A lot has been said about me. I understood that if you want to set an example in politics, you should not react to it. 'Maine Khoon ka ghoot pi liya' (I swallowed the insult) and did not respond to any of the allegations made. But this does not mean that we are not humans. Even after all this we decided to put forth our views in the party," he added. Pilot was apparently referring to remarks in which Gehlot had described him as "nikamma" (useless) and "nakara" (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.

Pilot said party leaders or workers should be able to present their views or highlight the shortcoming to the party and government. "I do not have any personal issues against anyone. The government cannot be run by one person. I know how difficult it is to have the majority and form the government," he said.

"I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do. Like I said before the truth can be troubled and not defeated. We are standing by our concerns, which were made 30 days ago. There is no place for personal differences or malice in politics, " he added. Pilot said he was, is and will be on good terms with other leaders.

"I will continue raising issues in the party whenever required. As this is my 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) and I will ensure the people keep trusting us. I believe that the issues will be resolved through the recently formed committee," he added. The Congress on Monday signalled an end to the political crisis faced by its government in Rajasthan after Pilot met Rahul Gandhi.

The party said Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved". Party leader KC Venugopal also said that both Pilot and Gehlot were happy.

Pilot was last month removed as Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief after he and MLAs loyal to him did not attend the meeting of Congress legislature party. He and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices by the assembly Speaker which they had challenged in court. (ANI)