'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Centre over possible lowest GDP growth since independence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" while attacking the government over reported claims that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth may be lowest since independence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:56 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" while attacking the government over reported claims that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth may be lowest since independence. Taking to Twitter, he shared a news clipping about Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's purported remark that "GDP growth may hit the lowest point since 1947". "Modi hai to mumkin hai," he tweeted.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India's real GDP will contract in the first half of FY21 as well as full financial year. The former Congress chief has been vociferously targeting the Prime Minister and BJP-led government over several issues including the standoff with China, economic distress, and COVID-19 handling. (ANI)

