Defeat of 'political perversity' in Rajasthan, says Sena

But with the operation failing in Rajasthan, it is the defeat of political perversity," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. With Congress leader Sachin Pilot agreeing to work in the party's interest after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gehlot has saved his government after a month long impasse, the Shiv Sena said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:11 IST
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said failure of 'Operation Lotus' in Rajasthan was the defeat of "political perversity", days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot performed "an operation on 'Operation Lotus' and taught the BJP a lesson".

'Operation Lotus' refers to the alleged attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties. "Even in Maharashtra, the early morning operation had failed. At least now, the BJP should learn a lesson. The new date of operation in Maharashtra by some fake doctors is September," the Sena said in sarcastic comments.

It was apparently referring to the hush hush early morning ceremony held last year at the Raj Bhavan where BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister after his party and the Shiv Sena fell out over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Shiv Sena later tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena alleged that the BJP is busy trying to destabilise governments in states not run by the party, as if all other issues being faced the country do not exist. "The coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of going away, unemployment is growing and the economy is in shambles.

Instead of reviving it, the BJP is busy toppling opposition governments. Isn't this a sign of political mental illness?" it sought to know. "Like Gabbar Singh of (film) 'Sholay', a terror of 'Operation Lotus' has been created. But with the operation failing in Rajasthan, it is the defeat of political perversity," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

With Congress leader Sachin Pilot agreeing to work in the party's interest after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gehlot has saved his government after a month long impasse, the Shiv Sena said. It further said Pilot proved to be a "weak player against Gehlot".

"Gehlotdid everything to save his government, he used all methods like the BJP when it works to topple other governments," the Marathi daily said. Pilot on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics, as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Gehlot.

