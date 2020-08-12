MQM to mark Pakistani independence day as ‘Black Day’ in UK

The UK headquarters of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) said on Wednesday that all its overseas chapters will mark the Pakistani independence day on August 14 as a "Black Day" in protest against alleged "state brutalities" against Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns and other oppressed ethnicities and religious minorities. MQM, which is headed by Altaf Hussain living in exile in London, said that car rallies are being planned on Friday in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Australia and other overseas bases of the party as part of the worldwide protest.

"Preparations has [sic] been kicked off for the Black Day by MQM overseas. Meetings of Central Organising Committees were held and different committees were constituted for the arrangements of Black Day," notes a statement from the MQM Secretariat. "Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, other oppressed ethnicities and religious minorities are being persecuted by the Pakistan Army, paramilitary Rangers, FC [Frontier Constabulary] and other security forces of Pakistan; extra judicial killings, illegal arrests, detentions, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations has [sic] become daily routine," said the organisers of the MQM Overseas Chapters.

They added that the party will raise its voice against these "state brutalities" and continue its "struggle for freedom". MQM was founded in 1984 as the party of Mohajirs or Urdu-speakers who migrated from India at the time of Partition in 1947. Hussain's UK media office, calling itself the MQM Secretariat, issues regular communique against the Pakistani government.