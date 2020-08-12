Did not translate Hindi for anyone, says Kanimozhi on H Raja's allegations

I did not translate Hindi for anyone and I have never learnt the Hindi language, said Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday in response to BJP leader H Raja's jibe aimed at her following the controversy over the language. Kanimozhi on Sunday said she was asked by a CISF official at the airport whether she was an Indian. The query was posed to her by the Central Industrial Security Force woman official when Kanimozhi asked the former to speak to her either in Tamil or English.

The DMK leader put out a tweet over the issue, expressing her angst over the incident. A day later, BJP national secretary H Raja put out another tweet alleging Kanimozhi knew the language and infact had translated former Prime Minister Devi Lal's speech to Tamil from Hindi when he visited Tamil Nadu.

"When the former Deputy PM Devilal came to TN his speech in Hindi was translated into Tamil by Kanimozhi. So her claim that she did not know Hindi is a white lie. So BL santhosh was right in observing that the election is still far away," Raja's tweet read. Reacting to this, Kanimozhi said on Wednesday that "I did not translate Hindi for anyone, even English also I did not translate. How can I translate without knowing the language. In my school I learnt only Tamil and English and even staying in Delhi for many years but I don't know Hindi."

"Many leaders also know that I don't know Hindi. It's not whether me or anyone knows Hindi or not. It's how learning Hindi will make one has a Indian, the thought that we should follow one ideology, speak Hindi and follow one religion then only he is a Indian? It's strongly condemnable," she added. (ANI)