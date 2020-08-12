Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday; oppn NPF decides to boycott

The house will convene at 9:30 am. However, the opposition NPF having a total of 25 MLAs in the 60-member Nagaland house, on Wednesday informed the Speaker about its decision to boycott the session for turning down its proposal for a longer session to deliberate on the pertinent matters of Naga political issue, SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the state.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:22 IST
Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday; oppn NPF decides to boycott
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) has been convened on Thursday amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state, but the only Opposition party in the House- Naga Peoples Front (NPF)- on Wednesday decided to boycott the session. The house which could not meet on earlier scheduled date on July 30 after at least 6 assembly staff were found positive for virus a day before, has been convened on August 13.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said during the day that the session is being held in order to fulfill the constitutional requirement of holding the sitting within a six months period. The house will convene at 9:30 am.

However, the opposition NPF having a total of 25 MLAs in the 60-member Nagaland house, on Wednesday informed the Speaker about its decision to boycott the session for turning down its proposal for a longer session to deliberate on the pertinent matters of Naga political issue, SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the state.. NPF Legislature Party spokesperson, Imkong L Imchen, MLA, gave information about the decision not to attend the session in a letter addressed to the speaker.

On being contacted, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Antony confirmed to PTI that the assembly has received the boycott letter from NPF. Asked whether the session would be held as scheduled, Antony said "the session will go ahead because the quorum for the sitting of the assembly is only 10 members".

"The assembly secretariat is aware of the NPF decision to boycott the session, which is a political issue and the secretariate do not have anything to do with that but to only ensure that the quorum is there," the Commissioner & Secretary asserted. Earlier, Antony had said that altogether 19 MLAs, including those from the ruling coalition as well as the opposition, have applied for leave expressing their inability to attend the session due to varied reasons.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spike in Covid cases with total positive patients rising to 3118 Wednesday, while the death toll stands at 8. A total of 1113 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Justifying the decision to curtail the session to one day, the speaker told PTI, "Earlier too it was fixed for a day and now also it will be a day-long session only." "Considering pandemic and the safety of all those attending the meeting, holding one day session is the best option", Longkumer said. He said meticulous arrangements have been put in place for the conduct of the session by maintaining standard operating procedure (SOP) for COVID-19.

The effective strength of the Nagaland assembly is 58, with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) having 20 MLAs and its ally BJP 12. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent.

Opposition NPF has 25 MLAs. Two members- one each from the ruling coalition and the opposition- died last year.

As per directives of the speaker, all legislators, administrative heads of department and their supporting staff, officials and employees of the state assembly have undergone COVID-19 re-test, Antony said. He said only those with negative test results would be attending the deferred session.

Among others, the business for the day include obituary reference, question hour, introduction and passing of government bill The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020, which will be moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Imchen said, "It is most unfortunate that our proposal for holding house session for three days went unattended." He said that the opposition MLAs had filed 29 questions for reply from the government during the session but only 12 questions were accepted by the assembly secretariat.

"Further, the time duration allotted to the opposition for discussion on matters related to COVID-19 is a mere 35 minutes which by all standard is insufficient, he said. He told the speaker that the dignity of the state assembly and its democratic principles have been repeatedly abused on the pretext of implementing COVID-19 measures.

"In order to protect democratic practices and to maintain the sanctity of the house, the opposition party will boycott the one-day session, which has been convened for mere fulfillment of constitutional obligation," Imchen said in the letter.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: At least 41 children alleged assaults at nonprofit

Understaffing and inadequate supervision of staff and patients plagued a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century, a newspaper investigation...

Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defence industry

Israel said Wednesday it foiled a cyberattack targeting its defense industry by a shadowy group that the U.S. has linked to North Korea. The Israeli Defence Ministry said hackers with the Lazarus Group built fake profiles on the LinkedIn so...

Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the sons mother also tested positive. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shake off stimulus doubts; gold whipsawed

Global stocks rose on Wednesday and were poised to end at their highest since February, as investors kept betting on more stimulus in the United States despite doubts, while gold was whipsawed and silver clawed back from a massive drop. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020