BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. "Why is he [Telangana CM] acting vindictively against Gadwal district?" Aruna asked.

She questioned the need for the shift when the number of officers are on the rise across the state. "What is the need to shift the Chief Engineer Office from Gadwal town while the number of offices is being increased all over the state," she said.

The Jurala project is the lifeline for the United Mahaboob Nagar district, Aruna said, while claiming that the state government did not allocate even a "single penny" for this project. "Now the government is trying to shift Chief Engineer office from Gadwal district, it is not at all correct. The Chief Engineer office should be continued from Gadwal only," she demanded.

Recently, the Chief Minister has planned to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal city in Telangana. (ANI)