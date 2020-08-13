Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record number of women candidates hope to make inroads in Bougainville polls

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:00 IST
Record number of women candidates hope to make inroads in Bougainville polls

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A record number of women candidates are contesting polls in the South Pacific archipelago of Bougainville this month, government officials and analysts said, hoping to build on a "milestone" election for women's political representation in 2015.

The general election is the first since Bougainville, which has a 250,000 population, voted for independence from Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the end of last year, and the winner will preside over talks on the terms of separation. "In the 2020 election we have seen an increase in the number of women contesting - including two women running for the president's seat - so it's a good sign that the number of women candidates has gone up since 2015," said Kerryn Baker, a research fellow at the Australian National University.

In a region with one of the lowest level of women's political participation in the world - with PNG one of three nations in the world with no female lawmakers - Bougainville has made slow progress in addressing the issue after the end of its decade-long civil war in 1998. The 2004 Bougainville constitution states that the House of Representatives is made up of 33 'open' constituencies seats, three 'reserved' seats for women, and three seats set aside for ex-combatants, said Baker, an expert in electoral reform and women's political representation in the Pacific islands.

The 2015 election - which attracted 35 women candidates - was a "milestone" for women's representation, said Baker, noting that a female candidate became the first to win an 'open' seat. Looking to build on this success, the Bougainville House of Representatives' 'open' constituencies will be contested by 14 female candidates this month, a government spokeswoman said

Also 27 women were said to be vying for the three 'reserved' seats for women and two running for president. Ahead of two weeks of polling that began on Wednesday, the big issues for Bougainville voters include jobs and economic development, law and order, government services, and the future of mining and other resource developments, analysts said.

"Post-referendum negotiations on Bougainville's future political status will be an opportunity to push for more access to decision-making positions for women," said Baker. This could include measures taken elsewhere in the region, such as a law in Samoa that guarantees five women MPs.

'MEN'S SEATS' But with more than half of the women contesting the election running for the 'reserved' seats, it highlighted the common sentiment in Bougainville that 'open seats' are 'men's seats', and women should only run in the 'reserved' seats, said Baker.

"Women who choose to stand in open seats do face some resistance because of this," Baker told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "For a long time the three reserved seats acted as a ceiling on women's representation." The 'reserved' women's seats also means that many high-profile women channel their political campaign into running in only those seats, said Shane McLeod, a research fellow in the Pacific islands program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

However, Bougainville's autonomous government passed laws in 2016 to ensure equal representation for men and women at local government level with each ward now electing both a male and a female candidate, he said. "Having two prominent and well known women contesting the presidency should build the profile of women as candidates for the big offices," he added.

"Women have been a big part of the success of Bougainville's peace process, and it's encouraging to see more women contesting the open electorates and the presidency."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China July FDI +15.8 % y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment FDI into China rose 0.5 in the first seven months of this year from a year earlier, to 535.65 billion yuan 77.16 billion, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday.In July alone, FDI jumped 15.8 from a year ear...

Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide virus lockdown

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to virus infection in a returning traveler who had been released from quarantine. The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people,...

NCA Injury Surveillance Report: Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20

A majority of Indias domestic cricketers endured shoulder or knee injuries during the season gone by, says the first ever Injury Surveillance Report prepared by the Rahul Dravid-led National Cricket Academy, which is also working towards th...

India announces USD 500 million assistance for mega infra project in Maldives

India will fund the implementation of a major connectivity project in Maldives through a USD 400 million line of credit and USD 100 million grant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020