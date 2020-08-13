Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot meets Gehlot, handshake signals his return

Their meeting was followed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of Friday’s assembly session. The opposition BJP has already announced that it will seek a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government during the session.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:44 IST
Pilot meets Gehlot, handshake signals his return
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back. Party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra were also there at the meeting, posing together for the cameras at Gehlot's official residence.

Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi. Their meeting was followed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of Friday's assembly session.

The opposition BJP has already announced that it will seek a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government during the session. The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang China, August 13 ANIXinhua Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial Peoples Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate Peoples Court of Shijiazhuang in Heb...

Delhi, Maharashtra govts' decision to cancel final term exams will affect educational standards: UGC to SC

The University Grants Commission UGC has told the Supreme Court that the decision of the Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel the final term examination will directly impact the standards of higher education in the country. The UGC f...

Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police

Turkish police have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station, Turkeys state-run news agency reported Thursday. Anadolu Agency agency reported that the suspect, identified by the...

Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim governments proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. The nod was given by the highest decision-making body fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020