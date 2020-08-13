Cong holds statewide protests in Haryana against alleged scams, other issues

Haryana's main opposition Congress on Thursday held statewide protests against alleged scams, rampant corruption and other burning issues relating to different sections of society, including farmers. The opposition leaders submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioners at various district headquarters which were addressed to the Governor, demanding an independent probe into the alleged scams.

State Congress president Kumari Selja led a protest march in Nuh. Speaking to reporters in Nuh, Selja alleged that ever since the BJP-led government came to power, "there have been scams one after the other".

"The latest ones are the liquor scam and the land deeds registry scam… The development has come to a standstill during the present government. But one thing in which the BJP-JJP government is active is scams," she alleged. "We are demanding an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into various scams," she said.

In Kurukshetra, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora, who led the protesters, said "paddy scam, mining scam, land registry scam, liquor scam..there is an endless list of scams. Corruption is rampant in all spheres and various sections of society are fed up with mal-governance.". Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also hit out at the BJP-JJP government over several issues including the alleged scams.

"There is mal-governance, corruption, scams; the state is falling behind in all fields, various sections of society are fed up with this government. The farmers are facing hardships," he said. Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said, "There has been liquor scam, land deed registry scam, mining scam, paddy scam..".

He said "to get to the bottom of these scams, these should be probed either by a sitting high court judge, CBI or by a Haryana Assembly-constituted House Committee on the lines of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which will have members from various parties". Another senior Congress leader and former Haryana MLA, Randeep Singh Surjewala said despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown, liquor vends and factories were kept open for some time and were shut only after the Opposition and general public protested.

He said when the vends were shut later, liquor smuggling and its illegal sale continued. Referring to alleged liquor scam, he said even as this surfaced another scam pertaining to land deed registries came to fore.

"This government has been hit by scams after scams," he said. He demanded a probe into the alleged scams by a sitting high court judge, saying an independent investigation to bring out the truth was needed.