Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong holds statewide protests in Haryana against alleged scams, other issues

Haryana's main opposition Congress on Thursday held statewide protests against alleged scams, rampant corruption and other burning issues relating to different sections of society, including farmers. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also hit out at the BJP-JJP government over several issues including the alleged scams. "There is mal-governance, corruption, scams; the state is falling behind in all fields, various sections of society are fed up with this government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:33 IST
Cong holds statewide protests in Haryana against alleged scams, other issues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's main opposition Congress on Thursday held statewide protests against alleged scams, rampant corruption and other burning issues relating to different sections of society, including farmers. The opposition leaders submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioners at various district headquarters which were addressed to the Governor, demanding an independent probe into the alleged scams.

State Congress president Kumari Selja led a protest march in Nuh. Speaking to reporters in Nuh, Selja alleged that ever since the BJP-led government came to power, "there have been scams one after the other".

"The latest ones are the liquor scam and the land deeds registry scam… The development has come to a standstill during the present government. But one thing in which the BJP-JJP government is active is scams," she alleged. "We are demanding an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into various scams," she said.

In Kurukshetra, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora, who led the protesters, said "paddy scam, mining scam, land registry scam, liquor scam..there is an endless list of scams. Corruption is rampant in all spheres and various sections of society are fed up with mal-governance.". Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also hit out at the BJP-JJP government over several issues including the alleged scams.

"There is mal-governance, corruption, scams; the state is falling behind in all fields, various sections of society are fed up with this government. The farmers are facing hardships," he said. Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said, "There has been liquor scam, land deed registry scam, mining scam, paddy scam..".

He said "to get to the bottom of these scams, these should be probed either by a sitting high court judge, CBI or by a Haryana Assembly-constituted House Committee on the lines of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which will have members from various parties". Another senior Congress leader and former Haryana MLA, Randeep Singh Surjewala said despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown, liquor vends and factories were kept open for some time and were shut only after the Opposition and general public protested.

He said when the vends were shut later, liquor smuggling and its illegal sale continued. Referring to alleged liquor scam, he said even as this surfaced another scam pertaining to land deed registries came to fore.

"This government has been hit by scams after scams," he said. He demanded a probe into the alleged scams by a sitting high court judge, saying an independent investigation to bring out the truth was needed.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 33-year-old man died and his wife was injured after a high-tension wire fell on them while they were on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Peerbad village on Wednes...

EIA draft must be translated into all Indian languages for wider inputs: Environmentalists

Environmentalists on Thursday said the draft EIA notification must be translated into all Indian languages so that everyone gets an equal opportunity to comment on it. In the last few months, the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA noti...

Shiv Sena will continue to fight for Marathi people: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the fight against injustice was the strength of Shiv Sena and the party would continue to take up the issues of the Marathi-speaking people. Speaking on the 60th anniversary of Ma...

With Trump's help, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize relations

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump helped brok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020