Congress will stand united in Rajasthan assembly, fight BJP's bad politics: KC Venugopal

A day ahead of the start of Rajasthan ssembly session on Thursday, Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government. The remarks came after a meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis for the Congress government in the state.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Gehlot's residence, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said "everything went on well". "Now the Congress family is united, we will fight against BJP's bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha Congress party will stand united," he said.

The party had earlier revoked the suspension of its two MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh. The two, who were in Pilot camp, were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement to topple the Congress government.

Vishvendra Singh told the media that the BJP can try to bring a no-confidence motion but it will be of no avail. Singh said Gehlot has told MLAs that if any of them has any complaint they can meet him whenever they want.

He also said that he has not demanded any position in the state cabinet. BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said earlier today that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia also said there are a lot of differences in the government. "The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion. I think public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he said.

Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month "needs to be forgiven and forgotten" in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy. (ANI)