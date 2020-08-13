Observe Chaturmas by staying at home: Darda

President of the Akhil Bhartiya Sakal Jain Samaj, Vijay Darda, on Thursday, appealed to the Jain community to observe the holy period of Chaturmas by staying at home in view of the coronavirus. The appeal was made at an online meeting of the organization.

Darda told PTI that recently some members of the Jain community had approached the Bombay High Court seeking opening of Jain temples during Chaturmas, but the court refused to interfere with the government's order of closure of religious places. The organization welcomed the court's stand, he said.