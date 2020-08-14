Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief welcomes Israel-UAE agreement

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed a joint statement by the leaders of the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, something the UN has consistently called for.

UN News | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:06 IST
UN chief welcomes Israel-UAE agreement
The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability, the statement added. Image Credit: Flickr

"Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution," Mr. Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Thursday.

The Secretary-General also expressed hope that the agreement "will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two State-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements."

"Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalization," he added.

The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability, the statement added.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday. The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.Officials who take a ...

UAE's Israel deal met with Arab dismay but quiet welcome in Gulf

From cries of betrayal to fears about falling dominoes, the deal making the United Arab Emirates the third Arab state to forge ties with Israel stirred anger and dismay around the Middle East, but a cautious welcome from the UAEs Gulf allie...

Withdrawal limit of Rs 1L on PMC bank can't be increased due to lack of liquidity: RBI to HC

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday told the Delhi High Court that presently it would not be possible to raise the withdrawal limit of Rs one lakh imposed on scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank Ltd due to its lack of li...

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Policy changes to slow delivery at the US Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators. In a letter Friday, the 31...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020