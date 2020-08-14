UN chief welcomes Israel-UAE agreement

"Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution," Mr. Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Thursday.

The Secretary-General also expressed hope that the agreement "will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two State-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements."

"Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalization," he added.

The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability, the statement added.

