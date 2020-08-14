Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence DayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing AAP volunteers from across the country on Independence Day
The interaction by Kejriwal on Saturday will be carried out through an online session
"On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India," the party said in a statement.
