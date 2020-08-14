Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cohen's book foreword: Trump 'wouldn't mind if I was dead'

Michael Cohen's memoir about President Donald Trump will be released September 8 by Skyhorse Publishing, which confirmed the news Thursday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:44 IST
Cohen's book foreword: Trump 'wouldn't mind if I was dead'

Michael Cohen's memoir about President Donald Trump will be released September 8 by Skyhorse Publishing, which confirmed the news Thursday. The book is called “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” “'Disloyal' is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century,” according to a Skyhorse statement shared with the AP.

“It is a story that you haven't read in newspapers, or on social media, or watched on television. These are accounts that only someone who worked for Trump around the clock for a decade — not a few months or even a couple of years — could know.” Earlier in the day, Cohen had released the book's foreword, writing of his estranged former boss, “He wouldn't mind if I was dead.” He did not list a publisher for the book and, as of midday Thursday, it was not listed on Amazon.com or Barnes & Noble.com. Cohen is completing the last two years of a three-year prison sentence at home after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress. He was released from prison in May amid coronavirus fears, only to be returned in July after making it known that he planned to publish “Disloyal.” The U.S. government dropped its effort to silence Cohen late last month after an agreement was reached between government lawyers and Cohen attorney Danya Perry that lifted a ban on Cohen speaking publicly.

Cohen's charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from speaking out about their alleged extramarital affairs with Trump, who has denied the affairs. He has said that Trump directed him to make the payments. Skyhorse has a history of taking on books by controversial public figures, including a memoir this spring by Woody Allen that had been dropped by Hachette Book Group.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporationSMC is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can ...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

CII officials call for Indo-African partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development

The groundwork has been laid for Indian investors who are looking to invest in Africa.During a recent virtual conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and its partners, officials called for Indo-African partnerships to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020