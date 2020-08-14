Win in trust vote message for those trying to topple elected govts: Rajasthan CM

Left Menu
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government winning the confidence vote in the assembly is a message for the forces "trying to destabilise" elected governments in the country.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:40 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government winning the confidence vote in the assembly is a message for the forces "trying to destabilise" elected governments in the country. The Congress government on Friday won the motion of confidence in the state assembly by voice vote. "Winning the trust vote in the assembly is a message to the forces that are trying to destabilise elected governments in the country. Their every tactic failed in Rajasthan, "Gehlot tweeted.

"It is people’s unwavering trust in us and the unity of our Congress MLAs that has brought this victory," he added. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had exuded confidence of winning the trust vote after the return of the 19 dissident MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold.

"As the legislative assembly session begins today, It would be the victory of the people of Rajasthan and the unity of our Congress MLAs; it would be a victory of truth: Satyamev Jayate," Gehlot had tweeted. The Congress government had said it will seek a vote of confidence after the Opposition BJP decided to move a motion of no confidence against it.

The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion of Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him. At a CLP meeting on Thursday, Gehlot had urged the Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

In a House of 200, the party has 107 MLAs and enjoys the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members..

