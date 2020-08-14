Delhi CM to address AAP volunteers virtually on I-Day
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address party volunteers virtually on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at 4 pm on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address party volunteers virtually on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at 4 pm on Saturday. "Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the party volunteers on the occasion of the Independence Day tomorrow. Kejriwal will hold this virtual address tomorrow at 4 pm," read a statement.
This address would be live on Kejriwal's Facebook page, Twitter handle and the party's YouTube channel. "Kejriwal will first participate in the function organised on the occasion of Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat. After this, at 4 pm, he will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers online through social media," the statement further added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- CM
- AAP
ALSO READ
Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe
Happy that Delhi's model on fight against Covid0-19 recognized globally, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy which aims to boost economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level.
COVID situation under control in Delhi, all parameters good, recovery rate improving; positivity ratio, deaths reduced: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 200-bed COVID-19 hospital