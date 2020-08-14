Pak confers award on Geelani; BJP says it shows Islamabad backs separatism in Kashmir
Pakistan conferring its highest civilian award on hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani clearly shows that Islamabad supports separatism in Kashmir, a senior BJP leader said on Friday. It would be advisable that those receiving such honours from Pakistan should stay in that country only," Gupta said.
Pakistan conferring its highest civilian award on hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani clearly shows that Islamabad supports separatism in Kashmir, a senior BJP leader said on Friday. Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan on 90-year-old Geelani in abstentia as the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday.
"This award clearly shows Pakistan supports terrorism and separatism in Kashmir," senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said. "It also establishes that terrorism and anti-national elements in Kashmir are funded by Pakistan. It would be advisable that those receiving such honors from Pakistan should stay in that country only," Gupta said.
