Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal

A senior White House official said President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, had been in touch with "numerous" countries in the region, trying to see if more agreements would materialize.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:07 IST
White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

Senior White House officials on Friday sought to use the momentum from a historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to appeal to more Arab and Muslim countries to set aside long-standing tensions and make similar agreements. A senior White House official said President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, had been in touch with "numerous" countries in the region, trying to see if more agreements would materialize. The official declined to name the countries.

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship, a move that reshapes the order of Middle East politics. Trump helped broker the accord. Speaking at a news conference, Trump predicted that other countries would be signing similar accords with Israel.

"What you will see now is other countries will come into that deal and you will have peace in the Middle East," he said. Speculation has centered around two Gulf nations, Bahrain and Oman, both of which welcomed the deal. Sudan was also a subject of speculation.

Bahrain hosted a U.S.-led Middle East conference a year ago, aimed at raising money for the Palestinians and Jordan as part of Trump's Middle East peace initiative. "There are numerous countries that we have been in contact with literally in the last 24 hours," said the official. "We have been in contact with officials from numerous countries, Arab and Muslim, in the Middle East and Africa."

The Israel-UAE deal was viewed widely as a foreign policy victory for Trump as he struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and resulting economic recession while facing a tough battle for re-election on Nov. 3. Trump said on Thursday he expected to have a signing ceremony for the deal in about three weeks, with delegations from each country.

Kushner and Berkowitz are making the case to other countries that improved ties with Israel could have economic benefits and help counter Iranian influence in the region. "If you're an Arab or Muslim country and you see the positive reception the world gave this agreement, it would be natural to see this as a really historic time and opportunity and we are optimistic ongoing negotiations will prove fruitful," the official said.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge dismisses NRA lawsuit challenging gun shop closures in New York state

A federal judge on Friday dismissed the National Rifle Associations lawsuit challenging New Yorks decision to close gun stores in the state in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.The decision came eight days after New York Attorney...

Browns C Tretter undergoes procedure on knee

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be sidelined for an extended period of time. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Tretters surgery during his Zoom call with reporters on F...

Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff

Fortnite creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guideline...

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020