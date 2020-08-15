Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atmanirbhar Bharat has become mantra for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for 130 crore Indians and expressed confidence that the country will realise the dream.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:46 IST
Atmanirbhar Bharat has become mantra for 130 crore Indians: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for 130 crore Indians and expressed confidence that the country will realise the dream. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the dream of self-reliance is turning into a pledge.

"Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is on the mind of people. This dream is turning into a pledge. Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence, and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," he said. The Prime Minister said that he was aware of the challenges posed by the competition on the global scale and asserted that the efforts of crores of Indians would provide solutions.

"I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength for solutions," he said. He also said that this Independence Day was special as in the coming year India will enter the 75th year of its independence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

S Korea fears infections getting out of control

New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the countrys 51 million people. Officials reported 166...

Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three cases were found at one of its outlets ...

Yelich's 3-run shot pushes Brewers past Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The 412-foot blast by Yelich was his fifth home run of the season, which leads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020