Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:34 IST
Congress leader Ahmed Patel speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on the matter. "Merely saying it is not enough. If they gave a response we are happy. We must believe what PM says but he and his government know the reality. The reality is not good. If they (Chinese soldiers) entered into our territory -Defence Minister said something and PM said something else," he said while speaking to ANI.

"They should at least take Opposition into confidence. If something has happened then what is there to be ashamed of? It happened earlier too. The action should be taken diplomatically, economically and they should be pushed back if they entered into this side," he added. The statement from the Congress leader came hours after Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech said that India's soldiers have given a fitting reply to anyone who has challenged the country's sovereignty, "from LoC to LAC"

"From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), whenever India's sovereignty has been challenged, our soldiers have answered them in their own language," said the Prime Minister, in a strong message to Pakistan and China without naming either. Referring to the clash with China in June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, PM Modi further stated, "India's integrity is supreme for us. What our jawans can do, what the country can do, the world saw that in Ladakh. Today, I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort."

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

