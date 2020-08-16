Trump says postal service chief wants to 'make it great again'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference.

Trump made the remarks during a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey after accusations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy is gutting the Postal Service to help secure the president's reelection in November. Trump on the one hand endorsed DeJoy - calling the wealthy Republican donor a "very talented man" who was working hard to "stop the tremendous losses that have taken place for many, many years."

"He wants to make the Post Office great again," Trump said, playing off his 2016 campaign slogan. On the other hand, Trump tried to put some distance between himself and the escalating problems with the U.S. mail agency that had erupted since DeJoy took over.

"I don't know what he's doing," he said at one point when asked about DeJoy's cuts, which have sparked widespread delivery delays and spread disquiet across the country. "I didn't speak to him about it," he said at another.

Pressed on why the Post Office was being starved of resources, Trump said Democrats were blocking a cash infusion. In fact, Democrats have been pushing to hand extra money to the Post Office so it can handle the influx of ballots expected to course through the mail system ahead of November's election.