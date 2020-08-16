Left Menu
PM's cowardice allowed China to take our land, his lies will ensure they keep it: Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:08 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it."

The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff. Earlier on July 27, the former Congress President had claimed that China has occupied Indian land, and hinted that the government is hiding the truth.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had also criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on the matter. "Merely saying it is not enough. If they gave a response we are happy. We must believe what PM says but he and his government know the reality. The reality is not good. If they (Chinese soldiers) entered into our territory -Defence Minister said something and PM said something else," he said while speaking to ANI.

"They should at least take Opposition into confidence. If something has happened then what is there to be ashamed of? It happened earlier too. The action should be taken diplomatically, economically and they should be pushed back if they entered into this side," he added. (ANI)

