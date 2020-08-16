COVID-19: Delhi Govt to set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages
The Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages to combat COVID-19 and the village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these Kendras, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:44 IST
The Delhi Government will now set up 'Oxygen Jaanch Kendra' in 30,000 villages to combat COVID-19 and the village youth will be trained and provided with the oxymeters to set up these Kendras, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. I am overwhelmed. Will now set up "oxygen jaanch kendra" in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you, donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxygen kendras."
"This will help us in saving lives by detecting a drop in oxygen levels in time," he added. Earlier on Saturday, CM Kejriwal requested people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so that it can be provided to the villages.
"We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- COVID
- Delhi
- Delhi Govt
- Aam Aadmi Party
- villages
ALSO READ
Odisha: Govt offices to function with 50 pc staff in August due to COVID-19
California, Florida report record increases in COVID-19 deaths
Brazil reports over 52,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Mexico's Covid toll rises to 46,688, overtakes UK
Active COVID-19 cases stand at 5,65,103, while 10,94,374 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.