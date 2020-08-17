Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Abe enters hospital for check-up, source says

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, plans to return home later on Monday after the examination at Tokyo's Keio University Hospital, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters. The reason for the check-up was not immediately clear.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 08:45 IST
Japan PM Abe enters hospital for check-up, source says
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered a hospital on Monday for a medical check-up, a government source said, after a top official voiced concern the premier was suffering from fatigue because of his workload during the coronavirus pandemic. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, plans to return home later on Monday after the examination at Tokyo's Keio University Hospital, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The reason for the check-up was not immediately clear. Kyodo News said it was a regular check-up, citing people near to the prime minister, while Nippon TV quoted government sources as saying it was not a worrying situation. Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, said Kyodo, adding that Monday's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up, citing a hospital source.

Abe's office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The news follows weekend comments by Akira Amari, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel, that Abe, 65, could be suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work over the response to the virus.

"I want him to take a break," Amari told a Fuji TV news programme on Sunday. "He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break." Abe, in office since 2012 in his second stint as prime minister, resigned from his first stint in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.

Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe's walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the report. "I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problems at all, as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told an Aug. 5 news conference in response to questions following the report.

Abe has discharged regular duties in recent weeks and was last seen in public on Saturday, at a Tokyo ceremony commemorating Japan's World War Two defeat. While there are no reports that he is unable to perform his duties, should that be the case, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, would take over.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

Indias death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, thir...

Light to moderate rain over parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Monday morning.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur ...

Cricket-England owe Pakistan reciprocal tour in 2022, says Akram

England must tour Pakistan in 2022 reciprocating the visit of Azhar Ali and his men despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram said. The England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has thanked West In...

UPDATE 2-Australian state premier apologises for cruise ship failures after COVID-19 spike

The leader of Australias New South Wales state apologized on Monday for failing to stop people carrying the novel coronavirus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March, triggering what was at the time Australias worst outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020