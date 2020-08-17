Britain does not accept 'fraudulent' Belarus election - Raab

Britain does not accept 'fraudulent' Belarus election - RaabReuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:50 IST
Britain said the re-election of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko earlier this month was "fraudulent" and it would work with international partners to sanction those responsible and hold the country's authorities to account.
"The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday. "The UK does not accept the results."
