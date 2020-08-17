Left Menu
DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

"The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) S P Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving gives joy," Stalin said in a Facebook post. Also, the DMK chief hailed the 74-year old singer as one who "treated" the people for their worries through his heartwarming voice.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:34 IST
DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's fans with the party leader saying the vocalist's health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed the critical phase in the fight against COVID-19. "The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) S P Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving gives joy," Stalin said in a Facebook post.

Also, the DMK chief hailed the 74-year old singer as one who "treated" the people for their worries through his heartwarming voice. "He should fully recover soon and continue his journey of songs," Stalin said.

The words "Padum Nila" almost became a prefix to the singer'sname in Tamil Nadu long ago reflecting the people's praise for his cool, captivating voice. Rajinikanth wished the singer well on his Twitter accountsaying "Get well soon dear Balu sir." The Tamil superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

"For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sangin several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice." The singer, who was being treated for COVID has crossed the critical phase, Rajinikanth said. "When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks," he said.

Recently, the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare here after he tested positive for coronavirus. His son SP Charan said on Sunday that his father has been breathing a little more comfortably than before.

Charan, who is also a filmmaker, expressed confidence that his father would recover from the infection.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI PTI.

