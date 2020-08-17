Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19

He was 76. The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal was admitted to a hospital there a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed other health complications, the party sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:43 IST
TMC MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital here on Monday, party sources said. He was 76.

The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal was admitted to a hospital there a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed other health complications, the party sources said. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Das died this morning at the city hospital, a senior party leader said. Earlier, the TMC leader said the MLA breathed his last at the district hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled his death in a message. She said his demise has left a void in the state politics.

Das, a senior leader of the TMC in the district, was elected as an MLA for the first time from Egra assembly constituency in 2009 during a by-election. He retained the seat during the 2011 and 2016 assembly polls.

Before joining the TMC in 2008, he was a CPI(M) leader in the district. Earlier this year, Das was issued a show cause notice by the TMC for sharing a dais with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a function in the district.

Das is the third notable politician from the state, who died after testing positive for COVID-19. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to the contagion in June. Senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Shyamal Chakraborty also died of the coronavirus infection earlier this month.

TMC's Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose succumbed to the infection this month. The administrator of the board of Panihati Municipality Swapan Ghosh died due to the disease last week at a private hospital.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especial...

Guj: Maid sisters held in connection with theft at MP's house

Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said. We had registered an FI...

RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19

RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its membe...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020