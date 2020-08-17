Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM has hospital check-up amid concerns over possible fatigue

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, returned home after about seven-and-a-half hours in hospital, Kyodo news agency said. The agency quoted a source at Abe's office as saying "Abe underwent various check-ups since he had the whole day (free) on a weekday", stressing that nothing was wrong with the prime minister.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:38 IST
Japan PM has hospital check-up amid concerns over possible fatigue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical check-up in hospital on Monday, a government source said, amid concern voiced by a top official that the premier could be suffering fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, returned home after about seven-and-a-half hours in hospital, Kyodo news agency said.

The agency quoted a source at Abe's office as saying "Abe underwent various check-ups since he had the whole day (free) on a weekday", stressing that nothing was wrong with the prime minister. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, a close aide, said he understood it was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe's health.

"All I know is from media reports. And I understand it was reported as a regular check-up," Kato told reporters. Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo said, adding that Monday's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up, citing a hospital source.

The hospital visit follows weekend comments by Akira Amari, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel, that Abe, 65, could be suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work over the response to the virus. "I want him to take a break," Amari told a Fuji TV news programme on Sunday. "He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break."

Abe, in office since 2012 in his second stint as prime minister, resigned from his first term in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available. Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe's walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the report.

"I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problems at all, as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told an Aug. 5 news conference in response to questions following the report. Abe has discharged regular duties in recent weeks and was last seen in public on Saturday, at a Tokyo ceremony commemorating Japan's World War Two defeat.

He had his check-up at Tokyo's Keio University Hospital, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters. There are no reports that Abe is unable to perform his duties, but should that ever become the case, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, would take over.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...

Nomination process for election of Delhi Waqf Board ends, Amanatullah Khan set to become member

AAPs Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan is set to become the member of Delhi Waqf Board, the nomination process for which concluded on Monday. Except Khan, no other legislator has filed nomination for election on the post of member - MLA....

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020