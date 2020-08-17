Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes, supports more in-person voting -Fox News interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:17 IST
Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes, supports more in-person voting -Fox News interview
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's efforts to implement changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November's election, despite an outcry from Democrats and other critics, and said he would support efforts to expand in-person voting. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would support more voting booths, early voting and other efforts but reiterated his attacks against mail-in voting.

Trump said he wants the postal agency to "run efficiently." "It's not a 'Trump thing'," he added, saying that recent administrative changes were not an effort to "tamper" with ballot efforts ahead of the general elections.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM

Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.&#160; One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died o...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups wo...

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020