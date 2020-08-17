Trump says he is weighing Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil drilling in Alaska

Trump says he is weighing Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil drilling in AlaskaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:34 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was considering whether to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
"We will take a look at that," Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview when asked about a Wall Street Journal article on the decision. The WSJ earlier reported that the Trump administration plans to approve an oil leasing program for ANWR on Monday.
