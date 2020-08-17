Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he is weighing Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil drilling in Alaska

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:34 IST
Trump says he is weighing Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil drilling in Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was considering whether to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

"We will take a look at that," Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview when asked about a Wall Street Journal article on the decision. The WSJ earlier reported that the Trump administration plans to approve an oil leasing program for ANWR on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM

Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.&#160; One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died o...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups wo...

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardees demise.Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020