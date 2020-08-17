Left Menu
Nadda's 'Prince of Incompetence' barb at Rahul for his swipe at PM CARES Fund

Rahul Gandhi's "improbity" swipe at the PM CARES fund on Monday drew a strong counter-attack from BJP president J P Nadda who mocked the Congress leader as "prince of incompetence" and accused him of "spreading fake news".

Updated: 17-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi's "improbity" swipe at the PM CARES fund on Monday drew a strong counter-attack from BJP president J P Nadda who mocked the Congress leader as "prince of incompetence" and accused him of "spreading fake news". Nadda did not name Gandhi but the Congress leader was apparently his target.

Gandhi had tweeted "PM CARES for Right To Improbity" while tagging a news report that alleged the Prime Minister's Office had denied an RTI application seeking information on the fund. Hitting back, Nadda tweeted, "This happens when the 'Prince of Incompetence' shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs and this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it's natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news." He said the entire nation has full faith in the prime minister and his initiatives, and this faith was yet again "visible with the massive support" for the PM CARES fund.

"Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19," he said in an apparent attack on Gandhi. Keeping up his charge, Nadda alleged, "Your family's dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?" He was apparently referring to the claim that foundations run by the Gandhi family had received donations from the Chinese embassy.

Congress has in turn accused the BJP of resorting to diversionary ploys to deflect people's attention from the government's alleged failures. Responding to Nadda, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewal said, "Dear Nadda ji. Please don't be 'peeved'! Simply ask Modi ji to provide info on nearly Rs 10,000 cr received in PM CARES. Give names of 'donors' (including Chinese co's) and details of expenditure. Get it audited by CAG. 'Reason and transparency' is the solution, not 'rage and irritation'."

