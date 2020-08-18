Left Menu
Congress' dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia: 'Tiger' tamed in BJP

The party leaders used to go to his house and to be around him seeking tickets for elections," Patwari said referring to Scindia quitting the party and joining the BJP with over 20 MLAs in March this year, which led to collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:06 IST
Congress' dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia: 'Tiger' tamed in BJP
Image Credit: Twitter(@JM_Scindia)

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday took a dig at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over his "tiger is alive" remark. The opposition party also questioned Scindia's "silence" on issues like non-payment of salaries to contractual teachers and shelving of the farm loan waiver scheme by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

"He (Scindia) had once said (in July) that 'tiger abhi zinda hai' (tiger is still alive). Why this tiger did not venture to serve people in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the last five months? But now in this jungle raj, he is going to to meet the saffron party leaders in Indore and Ujjain to retain cabinet berths for his loyalists who toppled the Congress government in March," MP Congress media cell chairman and MLA Jitu Patwari told reporters here. "....Scindiaji come out to the streets. Why are you hiding in house? Why are you in a cave with tail down?" he said.

Patwari said Scindia is out on a tour "to do political management in the wake of a petition in court challenging the over-sized Madhya Pradesh cabinet". Scindia is going door-to-door to meet BJP leaders to save his men from getting sacked from the cabinet, he alleged.

"In Congress, Scindia got immense respect. He was our big leader. The party leaders used to go to his house and to be around him seeking tickets for elections," Patwari said referring to Scindia quitting the party and joining the BJP with over 20 MLAs in March this year, which led to collapse of the Kamal Nath government. Patwari said 69,000 contractual teachers have not been paid their salaries since the last three months.

"28 such unemployed teachers have committed suicide in the last three months," he claimed.

