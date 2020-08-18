Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29

Uttarakhand women's commission chief Vijaya Barthwal on Tuesday said that she has asked senior superintendent of police (SSP) Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually harassed her (victim). "I have received letters from the Almora Zila Panchayat chairperson and the victim. The victim suspects life threat to her child and herself. Asked SSP Almora to investigate and give us a report by August 29," said Barthwal in reply to questions about a woman alleging sexual harassment by BJP MLA Mahesh Negi.

"We got to know that the woman is now in Dehradun. She had given a complaint at a police station for filing of FIR but it hasn't been registered yet. Today we will write to SSP Dehradun asking why an FIR has not yet been registered. We have not written any letter to MLA Negi," she added. Meanwhile, Vice President of Uttarakhand Congress Surya Kant Dhasmana alleged that the BJP is trying to save its MLA.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to save MLA Mahesh Negi. If he has not done anything, then why is the party not conducting a DNA test? The ruling party does not take action against its MLA. The BJP government is not entitled to rule the state," he said. Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal said, "This is a serious matter that needs to be investigated. We will take a further decision on the MLA after investigation by the police and other agencies."

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had on Monday said that the wife of the BJP MLA accused of sexual harassment has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the victim. Earlier, a woman had alleged that a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

The woman, who made the allegation, released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had had a physical relationship with her for two years. She also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband. (ANI)