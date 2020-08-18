PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to Afghanistan

PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to AfghanistanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and its people on the eve of the country's independence day and said India supports its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism.
"Independence Day greetings to President @ashrafghani and the Afghan people! India supports Afghanistan's aspiration to shape its own destiny for a better future, and its pursuit for a just society free from the menace of terrorism," Modi tweeted.
Afghanistan celebrates its independence day on August 19.
