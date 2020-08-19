Biden says online DNC a convention of the future

Democrat Joe Biden says virtual gatherings are the conventions of the future and that he doubts they will go back to what they did before the coronavirus pandemic. The presumptive presidential nominee made the comment Tuesday while addressing an online group of delegates from Florida.

He called this week's virtual Democratic National Convention "the most creative, inclusive convention we've ever had." He says, "I doubt we'll ever go back to the same, exact convention we had in the past." Also on Tuesday's call, Biden questioned whether President Donald Trump is smart enough to be president. Biden says he used to think Trump was "callous," but now thinks "he's just not smart enough to know what to do." The Democrats' original convention in Milwaukee was delayed from July until August and scaled back amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Republican Party will hold its own virtual convention next week.