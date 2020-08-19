Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP launches toll-free number for people to report complaints of corruption against TMC govt

The BJPs West Bengal unit on Wednesday launched a toll-free number where people can call and register their complaints of corruption against the Trinamool Congress government in the state. The BJP MP alleged that there were "large-scale irregularities" over the distribution of monetary compensation to those whose houses were damaged in cyclone Amphan that ravaged the state in mid-May. "It is a huge scam.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:35 IST
BJP launches toll-free number for people to report complaints of corruption against TMC govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJPs West Bengal unit on Wednesday launched a toll-free number where people can call and register their complaints of corruption against the Trinamool Congress government in the state. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh launched the programme, christened as "Durnitir Birudhe (against corruption), ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in the state.

"People of the state are suffering due to large-scale corruption of the TMC. Those who have complaints regarding corruption against the TMC government or TMC leaders can call our toll free number and register their grievances," Ghosh told reporters. The complaints would be compiled and sent to the Centre, he said.

The decision to launch the toll-free number was taken during a meeting of the BJP leadership last month in New Delhi where strategies for the state Assembly polls were discussed. The BJP MP alleged that there were "large-scale irregularities" over the distribution of monetary compensation to those whose houses were damaged in cyclone Amphan that ravaged the state in mid-May.

"It is a huge scam. Large-scale irregularities took place and the administration was just a mute spectator," he claimed. A section of the cyclone victims and opposition parties have been alleging that many TMC leaders and their relatives received monetary compensation from the state government though their houses were not damaged in the cyclone.

Even TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had admitted that some "small mistakes" might have occurred at a few places during the administration's effort to fast-track the compensation payment process. Banerjee had said that she directed officials to recover the money that went to the wrong people and redirect it to genuine claimants.

"The ruling party is patronizing corrupt leaders," Ghosh alleged. Protests over alleged lapses in the distribution of monetary compensation were held in the past few weeks in cyclone affected districts such as Purba Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Howrah.

Several local-level TMC leaders have also been expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in these irregularities.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony

The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday. You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with...

U.N. accused of racism by asking staff in survey if they are 'yellow'

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves and offered yellow among the possible responses. The U.N. Survey on Racism was sent to ...

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter

One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir. Lone was involved in the...

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020