Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian protesters defy Lukashenko, EU announces sanctions

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule. Holding an emergency summit on the crisis, the European Union rejected Lukashenko's re-election in a disputed vote on Aug. 9 and announced financial sanctions against officials the bloc blames for election fraud and the abuse of protesters.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:37 IST
Belarusian protesters defy Lukashenko, EU announces sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: kremlin

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

Holding an emergency summit on the crisis, the European Union rejected Lukashenko's re-election in a disputed vote on Aug. 9 and announced financial sanctions against officials the bloc blames for election fraud and the abuse of protesters. "This is about the Belarusian people and their legitimate right to determine the future path of their country," said the head of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Her comment was echoed by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden. "The brave citizens of Belarus are showing their voices will not be silenced by terror or torture," he tweeted, adding that Russia, Belarus's giant neighbour, should not interfere.

"This is not about geopolitics but the right to choose one's leaders." Lukashenko, a gruff former collective farm boss facing the biggest crisis of his 26 year rule, has blamed foreign countries for stirring unrest and funding protesters. At least two protesters have died and thousands have been jailed, many emerging to complain of beatings and abuse.

"There should no longer be any disorder in Minsk of any kind," Lukashenko said in remarks reported by state news agency Belta, announcing the new police crackdown in the capital. "People are tired. People demand peace and quiet." By early Wednesday evening, there was no sign of a major new operation to clear demonstrators from the streets. Hundreds of protesters assembled in front of the Interior Ministry, which runs the police. A large number of officers were stationed there with vans, but they took no action.

People chanted "Resign!" and "Let them out!" while passing cars honked their horns in the rain. "Of course, as a girl I am afraid," a protester who gave her name as Yulia, 28, said of demonstrating in front of the police. "I am afraid every time. But I am even more afraid that nothing will change. So we are afraid, but we come out."

Mikhail, 38, said the demonstrators had picked the spot because the Interior Ministry "took part in terrible crimes. We won't stop because it is impossible to live like this any more". Earlier, police dispersed a demonstration and detained two people at the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) plant. Police also took control of the main state drama theatre in Minsk, a flashpoint for protests since its director was fired for speaking out against the mistreatment of demonstrators.

Lukashenko ordered border controls tightened to prevent an influx of "fighters and arms", and intelligence agencies to search for organisers of demonstrations. The EU wants to avoid a repeat of violence in neighbouring Ukraine, where a pro-Moscow leader was ousted in a popular uprising six years ago, triggering a Russian military intervention and Europe's deadliest ongoing conflict.

"Belarus must find its own path, that must happen via dialogue in the country and there must be no intervention from outside," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Ruling out any role for herself as a mediator in the crisis, Merkel said she had tried to phone Lukashenko, but "he refused to talk to me, which I regret".

"BELARUS IS NOT EUROPE" Russia has consistently warned the West against meddling in Belarus, which has the closest economic, cultural and political ties to Moscow of all the former Soviet republics and is central to Russia's European defence strategy.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused unidentified foreign powers of interfering, which he called unacceptable. EU officials say the situation differs from Ukraine in 2014, not least because the Belarus opposition does not seek to loosen ties with Russia, only to get rid of Lukashenko.

"Belarus is not Europe," EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said, comparing it to pro-Western Ukraine and Georgia, both targets of Russian military operations. "Belarus is really strongly connected with Russia and the majority of the population is favourable to close links with Russia." But some European officials, especially in countries close to Belarus, have called for a firmer line to back the opposition and push back if Moscow supports any move to crush it.

The Kremlin faces the choice of sticking with Lukashenko to see if he can cling on, or trying to manage a transition to a new leader who would keep Minsk in Moscow's orbit. Flight tracking data showed a Russian government plane used in the past by the FSB security service flew to Belarus and back overnight. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the EU to reject official results giving Lukashenko 80% of the vote. A 37-year-old political novice, she stood as his main challenger in the election after better-known opposition figures were jailed or banned from standing.

"Mr. Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world," said Tsikhanouskaya in English, in a video address from exile in neighbouring Lithuania.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony

The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday. You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with...

U.N. accused of racism by asking staff in survey if they are 'yellow'

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves and offered yellow among the possible responses. The U.N. Survey on Racism was sent to ...

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter

One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir. Lone was involved in the...

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020