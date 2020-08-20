FACTBOX-Biden running mate Kamala Harris, former President Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will get the Democratic Party's nod to run as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama will speak of his years when Biden was his vice president.

Quotes from the third night of the four-day convention are below. The party also issued selected prepared remarks in advance: FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE GABBY GIFFORDS, GUN CONTROL ADVOCATE WHO WAS SHOT IN ARIZONA IN 2011:

“America needs all of us to speak out even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads: We can let the shooting continue or we can act, we can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me. He’ll be there for you too.” SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS (in prepared remarks):

"(I am) committed to the values she (my mother) taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community – where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together. Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods." "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (in prepared remarks): "I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did."

"Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." "Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better."

SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI (in prepared remarks): “As Speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular – disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON (in prepared remarks): "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is."

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”