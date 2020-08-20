FACTBOX-Biden running mate Kamala Harris, former President Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will get the Democratic Party's nod to be Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate at its national convention on Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama will speak of his years when Biden was his vice president.

Quotes from the third night of the four-day convention are below. The party also issued selected prepared remarks in advance: FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON:

"I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president. Because America needs a president right now ... We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service. We need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could do it all over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back right away. If you vote in person, do it early. Become a poll worker."

"And don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming so Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory." FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE GABBY GIFFORDS, GUN CONTROL ADVOCATE WHO WAS SHOT IN ARIZONA IN 2011:

“America needs all of us to speak out even when you have to fight to find the words. We are at a crossroads: We can let the shooting continue or we can act, we can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me. He’ll be there for you too.” GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SINGER BILLIE EILISH:

“You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump, and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option. And we cannot sit this one out.” SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI:

"Joe Biden is the president we need right now: battle-tested, forward-looking, honest and authentic. He has never forgotten where he comes from and who he fights for. Joe Biden will build a fairer America that works for all, not just the few— and a stronger America respected around the world." "And Kamala Harris is the vice president we need right now —committed to our Constitution, brilliant in defending it, and a witness to the women of this nation that their voices will be heard."

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA (in prepared remarks): "I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did."

"Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." "Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better."

SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS (in prepared remarks): "(I am) committed to the values she (my mother) taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community – where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together. Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods."

"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."