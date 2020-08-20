Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Man with vision, was ahead of his time': Cong remembers Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying his father was a man with a tremendous vision and was far ahead of his time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:14 IST
'Man with vision, was ahead of his time': Cong remembers Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying his father was a man with a tremendous vision and was far ahead of his time. Taking to social media and using the hashtag "Remembering Rajiv Gandhi", several Congress leaders hailed Rajiv Gandhi's contribution to nation building and his leadership.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited his father’s memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his 76th birth anniversary in the morning. Rahul Gandhi described his father as a compassionate and loving human being, and a man with tremendous vision, far ahead of his time.

"Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Amid rainfall, Rahul Gandhi reached Veer Bhumi to pay respects to his father, with party leaders and Indian Youth Congress activists present there. They raised slogans hailing the former prime minister.

The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as ‘Sadbhavna Divas’ (harmony day) by the Congress. Scores of Congress leaders and party workers marked the occasion with various events and took to social media to hail Rajiv Gandhi's contribution to the country. Videos of messages by Congress leaders were also posted on the party's official Twitter handle.

Congress' general secretary in-charge, organisation K C Venugopal said Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership and dreams laid the foundation for modern India, while Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hailed the former prime minister for ushering in the telecom revolution. Senior Congress leader and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel said, "Rajiv ji’s political life was short, but in that duration, he managed to give a new direction to the nation’s progress. He believed India’s unity was strengthened by her diversity." "Rededicating ourselves to his ideals is the best tribute we can offer him, on his birth anniversary," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it was Rajiv Gandhi’s vision that dreamed of an India in the 21st century. "He (Rajiv Gandhi) said that the 21st century would be driven by technology, computers and innovation. That vision sparked the economic liberalisation of 1991," the former finance minister said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge said Rajiv Gandhi firmly believed that if India is to become a world leader it has to become an economic powerhouse for which "we need to make use of modern technology". Former Defence minister A K Antony said Rajiv Gandhi was the hope of the Indian youth. He took the Indian youth and India as a whole into the 21st century, Antony said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor also hailed Rajiv Gandhi, saying, "If today we are what we are, we owe a great deal to Rajiv Gandhi. Let us remember him with pride and honour, a life snuffed out too young but which achieved much in a very short time." Rajiv Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights groups sound alarm on jump in Iraqi activist killings

Human rights monitors sounded the alarm over a recent spike in assassinations targeting civil rights activists in Iraqs south on Thursday, ahead of a much anticipated meeting between the prime minister and the U.S. president as part of ongo...

Four Gujarat cities in top 10 cleanest cities; Rupani elated

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 PTIGujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed happiness over four major cities of the state finding place in the list of top 10 cleanest cities of India. Rupani gave credit to people, elected representatives...

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5 bn outflow in Jun qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of USD 1.5 billion in three months ended June 2020, making it the ninth consecutive quarter of withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report. This is much ...

Biographical drama on legendary actor Meena Kumari in works at Almighty Motion Picture

A biographical drama on legendary yesteryear actor Meena Kumari is in the works as film production company Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of - Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari - a book based on the Pakeezah actor. Written by seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020