Three policemen, BJP supporter injured in clash

Three police personnel and a BJP activist were injured when the ruling party activists confronted the force during the lathi charge. Northern range deputy inspector General, Soumitra Dhar said that a clash between two groups was reported in Sepahijala area following which the police used force to disperse the mob from the spot.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:11 IST
Four persons, three police personnel and an activist of the ruling BJP were injured on Thursday in Tripura's Sepahijala district when police lathicharged to disperse clashing groups of the saffron party and opposition Congress and subsequent confrontation, police said. Trouble started in the afternoon when BJP supporters stopped two buses full of Congress supporters at Lalsimura bus stop on Agartala-Sabroom highway, 22 km from here, to attend a function organized by the party. This led to a clash between the two sides.

On receipt of information about the clash police rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi charge to disperse them, police said. Three police personnel and a BJP activist were injured when the ruling party activists confronted the force during the lathi charge.

Northern range deputy inspector General, Soumitra Dhar said that a clash between two groups was reported in Sepahijala area following which the police used force to disperse the mob from the spot. A number of people from the two groups had sustained injuries during the clash, while some of our police personnel also sustained injuries while bringing the situation under control. The exact number of injured person is not available with me now, Dhar said.

State BJP vice-president Pratima Bhowmik, who visited the spot, claimed that 15 BJP supporters were injured in the lathi charge. At a time when even for wedding ceremonies there is a limit set at 50 people due to COVID-19 pandemic, how could the Congress organise a big event calling supporters from other parts of the state. Even the state government had to organise former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees death anniversary with a limited number of people, she said.

Senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik said that two buses carrying party workers from South district bound for Agartala were stopped and beaten up by BJP workers. At least 12 Congress supporters including Belonia block Congress president Arun Deb were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment, he said.

