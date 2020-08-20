Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. asks Supreme Court to review decision requiring Trump to unblock critics on Twitter

The Justice Department on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision requiring U.S. President Donald Trump to unblock Twitter users from viewing his account.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:14 IST
U.S. asks Supreme Court to review decision requiring Trump to unblock critics on Twitter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Justice Department on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision requiring U.S. President Donald Trump to unblock Twitter users from viewing his account. Trump lost a lawsuit in May 2018 on behalf of Twitter users and agreed to unblock those accounts. Trump has made his @RealDonaldTrump account, which he opened in 2009, a central and controversial part of his presidency, using it to attack critics and to promote his agenda to his more than 85 million followers.

The Justice Department said if left standing, the ruling "would deter holders of his office from using new technology to efficiently communicate to a broad public audience." Last month, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed a new lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on behalf of five additional individuals who remain blocked. The group urged the Supreme Court not to take up the Justice Department's appeal.

"This case stands for a principle that is fundamental to our democracy and basically synonymous with the First Amendment: government officials can't exclude people from public forums simply because they disagree with their political views," said Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's executive director. The Justice Department said, "by ignoring the critical distinction between the president's (sometimes) official statements on Twitter and his always personal decision to block respondents from his own account, the opinion blurs the line between state action and private conduct."

A federal appeals court in July 2019 upheld the ruling and the full 2nd U.S. Circuit Appeals Court in March declined to reverse that ruling. "The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees," wrote Circuit Judge Barrington Parker.

Trump in May attacked Twitter for tagging his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition fo...

Mexican president says money stolen by corrupt officials must be returned

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday money stolen by corrupt officials should be returned, a day after it emerged that a key witness in his battle against corruption had accused former presidents, ministers and law...

Hike to spend up to Rs 40,000 per employee to facilitate work from home throughout 2020

Mobile messaging platform Hike on Thursday said all its employees will work from home throughout this year and the company will spend up to Rs 40,000 per staffer to help them create a comfortable workspace at their home. The company, howeve...

German plane leaving to fetch stricken Navalny tonight - newspaper

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up stricken Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020