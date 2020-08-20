Activists trying to get Russia's Navalny to Germany - Bild

Activists supporting Alexei Navalny are working on getting the Kremlin critic to Germany, Bild daily reported on Thursday, as the politician fights for his life in a Siberian hospital after his allies said they believed he had been poisoned. Film producer and activist Jaka Bizilj, who in 2018 helped to fly Kremlin critic Pyotr Verzilov for treatment in Germany following what doctors described as an apparent poisoning, was involved in the plans, said Bild.

"For humanitarian reasons, at Pyotr Verzilov's request, we have organized a plane with all the medical equipment needed to bring Navalny to Germany," Bizilj told Bild. "We are in contact with the authorities and hope that permission to transport the patient in a coma will be granted as soon as possible," said Bizilj.

Bizilj did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Bild also reported that the Berlin Charite hospital was ready to treat Navalny. No-one at the hospital was immediately available to comment.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, began feeling ill on a plane to Moscow on Thursday morning after drinking tea at an airport cafe in the Siberian city of Tomsk. If his illness is confirmed as a poisoning, it would be the latest in a long series of such cases and suspected cases involving people who have fallen out with the Kremlin, which denies settling scores with its foes by murdering them.