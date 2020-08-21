Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong govt's failure to take action against liquor mafia led to five more deaths: Bikram Singh Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said that the Congress government's failure to take action against the liquor mafia led by Congressmen as well as distilleries, who were supplying spirit to them, had resulted in the death of five more persons.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST
Cong govt's failure to take action against liquor mafia led to five more deaths: Bikram Singh Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said that the Congress government's failure to take action against the liquor mafia led by Congressmen as well as distilleries, who were supplying spirit to them, had resulted in the death of five more persons. In a statement here, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said all claims of the Congress government of taking action to stop the illicit liquor trade in the state had proved hollow with Wednesday's deaths.

"This also shows that far from dismantling the mafia, it continues to flourish. Even the families of the two persons who died in Tarn Taran on Wednesday and three who died in Bholath have given a statement saying spurious liquor is freely available in their villages. The tentacles of the hooch traders are increasing day by day and now have reached the Doaba region also after flourishing in Majha and the Patiala-Khanna-Ludhiana belt earlier. There cannot be a bigger indictment of the Congress government," he added. The SAD leader said people were continuing to die after consuming spurious liquor because the government had not taken any action against distilleries who were accused of supplying spirit to the liquor mafia. He said until the distilleries involved in smuggling denatured spirit to mafia elements were not sealed and exemplary action was not taken against their managements for abetting murder, such tragedies will continue.

Majithia said that once the action was initiated against the distilleries and they were sealed, then the entire crime would be unraveled. The Akali leader also reiterated his demand for an independent inquiry into the entire case, saying the five deaths which had followed the demise of more than 130 persons in the recent hooch tragedy spread over Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts proved that the real culprits were being given political shelter.

Majithia demanded a CBI inquiry or an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court into the entire illicit liquor trade which he said had already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state exchequer besides leading to the loss of more than 135 precious lives. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020