Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee
Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term At Thursday's Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked: "Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what's best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?" He asked, "If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?" Bloomberg's addition to the convention lineup is another example of Biden trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters.
Bloomberg was particularly effective at getting under Trump's skin. He's now telling voters that Trump's slogan of “Make America Great Again" makes a pretty good case for Joe Biden.
