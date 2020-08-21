Congress to hold protest against UP govt in Lucknow tomorrow

Congress will hold a protest in front of the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue in Lucknow on Saturday over the alleged failure of the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle coronavirus situation and shortage of urea. According to the party press release, the protest is scheduled to start at 10 am tomorrow.

The protest, which was earlier scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to the demise of Janmejay Singh, BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat who died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit expressed their grief over Singh's sudden demise. (ANI)