Andhra CM expresses shock over fire at Srisailam power plant, directs officials to help

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday expressed shock over a massive fire that broke out at Srisailam Power Generation Plant in Telangana on Thursday night. Ordering the officials to extend all possible help to Telangana counterparts for the rescue operations, the CM cancelled his visit to Srisailam which was scheduled for today in the wake of the accident, according to the Chief Minister's Office's (CMO) tweets.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the accident that took place in Srisailam Power Generation Plant at Nagarkurnool and has directed officials to provide all help needed. In this context, his scheduled visit to Srisailam has been canceled," the tweet read. According to a CMO release, the CM was scheduled to visit Srisailam to assess the flood situation, review the shifting of floodwater to various other projects, and to perform prayers to the river.

However, he has decided that holding review meetings and conducting prayers won't be appropriate at this time, the release stated. Earlier on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Project at around 10:30 pm. At present, nine are feared to be trapped inside the plant, and rescue operations are underway.

No casualties have been reported so far due to the incident. As many as 10 people were rescued from the incident, out of which six are undergoing treatment at the GENCO Hospital. (ANI)